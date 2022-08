How to Design a Patio with a Fire Pit

Fire pits are ideal for long periods of thought and contemplation, so it's a shame to ignore the view when deciding where to install your fire pit. When designing your backyard layout, situate the fire pit where you can benefit from any natural, scenic views, such as a garden or lake. Ensure that you can clearly see both the view and the flames rising from the pit [source: Carter ]. For safety reasons, consult your local fire department about where to place your fire pit. Some municipalities require fire pits be placed at least 25 feet (7.5 meters) away from anything flammable, such as your house or trees [source: Iowa City ].