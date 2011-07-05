How to Design a Vegetable Garden

Designing a vegetable garden requires planning. For example, you'll want to consider how much sun your garden will get, how flat the land is and what type of soil you have [source: Brzozowski]. Here are some other factors to think about when designing your vegetable garden:
- Make sure there is good drainage of the soil. Vegetables don't grow well in soggy, wet soil.
- Make sure there is a water source near your vegetable garden. Vegetables require plenty of water, so having a water source nearby is important.
- Make sure the plants will be adequately protected from the wind. If there's no natural barrier, consider erecting a windbreak.
- Make sure your vegetables are protected from wildlife, such as rabbits, groundhogs and rodents. Consider erecting a fence around the garden.
- Make sure to divide the garden into different plots. Plant a different vegetable in each plot. This will enable you to rotate the crops easily.
- Make sure you have paths with stone slabs between the beds. The paths should be wide enough to accommodate a wheelbarrow [source: Titchmarsh].
- Make there is adequate air circulation by not planting the vegetables too close to each other. This will help decrease the chances of disease.
- Make sure the vegetable rows are no more than 3 to 4 feet (91 to 122 centimeters) wide. The rows can be any length that's convenient [source: Whiting, O'Meara, Wilson].
Advertisement