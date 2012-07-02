How to Find a Gazebo That Works For Your Outdoor Space

If you've been looking for a way to spruce up your outdoor space, then a gazebo is a wonderful choice. Not only do these beautiful structures provide a stunning focal point, but their roofs provide enough shade they make them great places to relax or entertain. Gazebos are usually made of wood or metal and typically become permanent fixtures once they're installed. But more recently, pop-up canopies have been fashioned to resemble gazebos and the plus is that they can be moved around for different events. You can buy permanent gazebos in a couple of ways, from DIY kits to custom designs that require a carpenter to construct.

The main considerations for choosing a gazebo are budget and size, which go hand in hand. The bigger the gazebo, the more it's going to cost. It's smart to set a budget going into the project, but you also need to have a realistic picture of what size gazebo will do well in your space. If you have a small yard, a large structure will seem out of proportion. But if you have a large yard, you can accommodate a much larger structure, even though a smaller gazebo will still work as a feature within the space. Also, think about what you will use it for. Do you want a gazebo that's large enough to set up a dining area and host 10 friends? Or do you just want it big enough to hold a couple of chairs or benches so that you can relax and unwind in the peace of your garden? Use these answers to determine the best size gazebo for your space and budget.