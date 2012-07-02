How to Find a Gazebo That Works For Your Outdoor Space

© 2013 Discovery Communications

If you've been looking for a way to spruce up your outdoor space, then a gazebo is a wonderful choice. Not only do these beautiful structures provide a stunning focal point, but their roofs provide enough shade they make them great places to relax or entertain. Gazebos are usually made of wood or metal and typically become permanent fixtures once they're installed. But more recently, pop-up canopies have been fashioned to resemble gazebos and the plus is that they can be moved around for different events. You can buy permanent gazebos in a couple of ways, from DIY kits to custom designs that require a carpenter to construct.

The main considerations for choosing a gazebo are budget and size, which go hand in hand. The bigger the gazebo, the more it's going to cost. It's smart to set a budget going into the project, but you also need to have a realistic picture of what size gazebo will do well in your space. If you have a small yard, a large structure will seem out of proportion. But if you have a large yard, you can accommodate a much larger structure, even though a smaller gazebo will still work as a feature within the space. Also, think about what you will use it for. Do you want a gazebo that's large enough to set up a dining area and host 10 friends? Or do you just want it big enough to hold a couple of chairs or benches so that you can relax and unwind in the peace of your garden? Use these answers to determine the best size gazebo for your space and budget.

Advertisement

Tips for Finding a Gazebo

You may be able to find a gazebo kit that's ready to go at your local home improvement store, but typically, gazebos are special order items. There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, so gazebo kits are offered based on what size, materials and style you're looking for. In addition to how many sides your gazebo has -- most are hexagons or octagons -- you can also pick an architectural style that will coordinate with your home. Choose from traditional Victorian styles, one with Craftsman details or opt for a gazebo with straight lines and a more modern sensibility. If you wish to create a mini me of your house, you'll probably need to commission a carpenter to design and build it for you.

In addition to how you're going to use it, a big consideration for selecting a gazebo is the location where it will go in your yard and how you want it to function with your space's overall aesthetic. If you're looking into a gazebo that's on a smaller scale, a patio gazebo can easily be incorporated into an existing patio or deck. Because gazebos are multi-sided, they naturally look like they belong in the center of things, so they're ideal for joining two garden paths or being placed in the center of an expansive garden. You should also consider the view you want people to see from your gazebo. Strategic placement can highlight things you want to see and block out things you don't.

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • "Advice About Choosing Your Gazebo." Gazebos.com.au. July 22, 2012. http://www.gazebos.com.au/advice-about-choosing-your-gazebo
  • "Gazebos: Timeless Style And History." Houseplansandmore.com. July 22, 2012. http://houseplansandmore.com/resource_center/gazebo-styles-and-history.aspx
  • "How to Choose a Gazebo." Mdsheds.com. July 22, 2012. http://mdsheds.com/blog/amish-gazebos/how-to-choose-a-gazebo/
Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...