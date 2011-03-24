Box elder bugs and other beetle-like insects often invade homes from the late fall until the early spring. The good news is that box elder bugs are harmless. Though they may be ugly, they won't reproduce in your home. The bad news is that they are hard to control once they're in your home. However, there's no need to call an exterminator. Remember, box elder bugs can't be eliminated with insecticides. Pest-control services may kill more of the bugs than you can, but even they can't kill all of them. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to get rid of box elder bugs.
- Physically remove the box elder bugs from your home. This is the most effective way to rid your home of these pests. Either vacuum them up or sweep them up with a broom. Look for the bugs in sunny or warm areas of your home [source: Hahn].
- Spray a mixture of soap and water on the bugs you find in your home [source: IPM]. This will kill them on contact.
- Prevent future infestation. Cutting down any female box elder trees outside your home is the most permanent solution to the box elder bug problem [source: Peairs]. Caulking or sealing any entry points on the exterior of your home will stop the bugs from entering. Repairing any damaged windows or door screens will also keep the bugs out of your home.