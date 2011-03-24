How to Get Rid of Chiggers

Chiggers are annoying pests that live in tall grass and damp, shaded areas. If you go out for a hike in the country or play a round of golf between early fall and late spring, chances are you will come in contact with chiggers. These annoying, red critters don't carry diseases, but they do bite and cause itchiness and irritation.

Here's what to do if you're bitten by chiggers.

Scrub the mites away with soap and water. If you're not near running water, scrub the area with a towel. Because chiggers are so small, you may not be able to see some of the mites hidden within your inflamed sore. However, since chigger bites only appear several hours after they're inflicted, most of the chiggers may have dropped off you before you realize you've been bitten. [source: Ogg ].

Treat the itchiness and irritation with over-the-counter bug-bite medication or calamine lotion.

Take the following steps to prevent a chigger infestation.