How to Get Rid Of Sugar Ants

Sugar ants are those black-headed, large ants that you can find swarming in your kitchen. Sugar ants nest in soil, rocks and plant roots and are active during warm weather. They're called sugar ants because they like sweet foods. However, they don't just eat sugary foods. They eat other insects and even small creatures, such as caterpillars, as well. Indoor sugar ants are attracted to food items in the kitchen, and sometimes you will find a whole colony of them in your cabinets [source: Orkin]. Wondering how to get rid of ants? Here are some easy home remedies you can try to get rid of sugar ants before calling in a professional exterminator.

Keep a clean kitchen It's very important to keep your kitchen sink clean. Never pile up dishes or leave leftover food in the sink overnight, as this attracts sugar ants. Always wash the dishes immediately and clean out the sink. It's also important to keep the counters clean. Wipe away any spilled food items, especially sweet liquids. Finally, don't leave trash in your kitchen for a long time -- take it out everyday.

Use borax If you see sugar ants marching in your kitchen, sprinkle boric acid or borax powder along their path. The ants will eat the powder which is toxic to them. Be sure to keep the material away from children and pets.

Bleach You can try pouring bleach on any sugar ants you see, and rinsing them away down your sink drain.

Vacuum the floors Vacuum your house well, especially under loose carpeting, as crumbs might fall there and attract sugar ants [source: Heloise ].