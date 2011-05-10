How to Grow an Indoor Herb Garden

Fresh herbs add so much to a meal. Think tomato and mozzarella salad topped with basil. Would you rather it was topped with dried basil flakes from a jar, or fragrant, curled basil leaves? Think drinks topped with fresh sprigs of mint, pulled pork tacos with cilantro sprinkled on top, pasta with fresh tomatoes and chopped oregano, or a nice mug of relaxing herbal tea.
Heavenly. Unfortunately, not all of us have backyards with ample space for a garden. Apartment and condo-dwellers with minimal or no outdoor areas can't enjoy the process of growing bushels of tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash and other veggies. However, all is not lost. We still can enjoy nature's bounty -- even in the city. Herbs don't take up a lot of space, grow relatively easily, and provide taste and flavor all season long.
You can plant your herbs in a window box, one big pot, or a bunch of little pots. And your planters can be unconventional, if you so desire -- use old pieces of china, thrift store crockery, broken teacups, anything that can hold some dirt. The only thing your home really needs for an indoor herb garden is a source of light -- and we're hoping you're at least lucky enough to have a window.
