How to Grow Herbs in Pots

People grow herbs in pots instead of in the ground for any number of reasons. Many grow them in pots because they're beautiful plants to have around the house or balcony. Others may grow them in pots because the soil in their garden is not conducive for herb growing [source: Smith, Kemble]. Using the right pot or container is essential to growing herbs. Make sure that the pot has adequate drainage holes, as herbs cannot grow in sitting water [source: Fishburn]. Make sure that you place all your herb plants where they receive at least six hours of sun daily [source: Smith, Kemble].

Here's how to grow herbs in a pot.

Choose a pot or container with drainage holes, which is large enough for the plant. Wash the pot before planting, especially if it has been used before [source: Smith, Kemble Fishburn ]. Put stones or gravel in the bottom of the pot to ensure that the drainage holes don't get clogged with soil. Fill the pot ¾ full of compost. Remove the herb plant from the container you bought it in by turning it entirely upside down. Make sure you don't harm the roots. Make a hole in the middle of the compost and put the plant into the hole. Put more compost around the seedling until you see that it can stand by itself. Fill the pot nearly to the top with soil. Pack down the soil firmly. Water the plant thoroughly [source: Herb Society ].

Here's how to grow herbs in a hanging basket:

Line the hanging pots with a plastic bag with drainage holes cut in it. Put sphagnum moss inside the pot. Fill the pot half full with compost and put the plants in. You might want to put a few straight growing plants in the center and some hanging ones along the edge. Don't put too many plants in the basket, or they'll crowd each other. Fill the rest of the pot with compost, and water thoroughly. Let the water drain out before hanging the pot [source: Herb Society ].

Always water your herbs often enough to keep the soil moist [source: Herb Society].