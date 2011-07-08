How to Grow Herbs

Herbs are the ideal plants because they smell good, look good and are good for you. Another great thing about herbs is that they're easy to grow [source: Evans, Davis].

Here are some general tips for growing herbs.

Herbs can be grown in average garden soil

Herbs need at least six hours of sunshine a day.

Herbs should be planted in well-drained soil. Do not plant herbs in soil where there is standing water or where it gets very wet during rain.

Herbs don't require fertilizers. If you must fertilize, do so sparingly. Over-fertilizing herbs causes the herbs to lose their essential oils and flavor.

Herbs can be planted in groups according to their needs for sunlight and watering.

Herbs can be planted as seeds or as seedlings, depending on the herb [source: Evans, Davis ].

All through history, herbs have had many uses as food and flavoring, medicine and fragrances. Here are some different ways herbs have been used throughout the ages:

Culinary herbs are used to add flavor to the food or sauce. The most popular culinary herb is parsley, which is used mostly to garnish food. Sage is second in line, and is used in the production of sausages. Thyme, chives, basil and mint are some other well used culinary herbs.

Aromatic herbs have an agreeable fragrance and are often used to make aromatic oils and perfumes. Popular aromatic herbs include mint, marjoram and rosemary.

Ornamental herbs have brightly colored flowers, and are grown for their beautiful foliage. Ornamental herbs include lavender, borage and thyme.

Medicinal herbs were grown throughout history because they were believed to have medicinal powers [source: West Virginia University ].