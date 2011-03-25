Kangaroo paw, or Anigozanthos, is usually grown from seeds. Although it's technically a perennial, it only grows well for three to five years, with some species growing for even less time. Therefore, gardeners treat kangaroo paw plants as annuals. [source: ANBG]

Here's how to grow kangaroo paw plants.

Plant your kangaroo paw seeds in pots in spring or summer. The seeds should sprout in about four weeks.

Keep the soil moist, but don't overwater. Kangaroo paw needs well-drained soil

Transplant your kangaroo paw in the ground once it's a few inches (at least 5 centimeters) tall -- it won't survive if you transplant it when it's too small. However if you live in a cold climate, keep the kangaroo paw in a pot so you can bring it indoors in the winter.

Keep the plants exposed to plenty of indirect natural sunlight while indoors.

Divide your full-grown kangaroo paw into clumps in early summer, and replant the clumps. This will help ensure that your kangaroo paw grows vigorously.

Do not touch the sensitive roots when replanting.

Move your kangaroo paw inside if the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees Celsius).

Water your kangaroo paw once a week in spring and summer and less frequently in the fall [source: Garden Guides ].

Don't water the plant in the winter, when it's dormant [source: Gardening Central ].

Kangaroo paw is susceptible to a fungus called ink disease, which presents on the leaves as black blotches. Ink disease is more common in cool, moist climates. Remove and burn any leaves that are badly affected. You may apply fungicide if you wish, but replacing the plants with healthy ones is probably your best option [source: ANBG].

Kangaroo paw is also susceptible to snails and slugs. Remove these pests if you find them on your plant.