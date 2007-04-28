How to Grow Perennials

Plant perennial herbs in beds and borders in sunny places. Pinch back the tips for bushy plants, but use the parts pinched off for cooking or aroma. Herbs are attractive, easy to grow almost everywhere, and have many uses:

Sweetly fragrant bee balm has flowers and foliage wonderful for tea or drying for potpourri.





Oregano can be short or tall. The leaves have great flavor and are used in stews and pasta dishes. Marjoram has similar growth form and uses.





Mint comes in many flavors and types, and it's always nice to have peppermint around for tea. It is rampant in the garden, spreading on long underground runners, so grow it in pots or place it where its spread will not be a problem.





Tarragon has narrow leaves and is not as hardy or long-lived as other herbs. It is a good pot plant.





Culinary sage plants can have purple leaves; variegated gold leaves; tricolor green, white, and pink leaves; or whitish-green leaves that are a cooling contrast to other plants.

Thyme is a delicious and aromatic perennial herb.

Thyme makes hardy mats with many small flowers in summer. The aroma is nice, and the herb is delicious in soups and stews and with beans. There are creeping and upright forms of thyme, and all make good garden plants.





Savory has small, delicious leaves that are similar in flavor to thyme. It looks great in a container, by itself or with other herbs.





Lavender has flowers for sachets and also for use in herb mixtures, imparting an interesting flavor that people cannot place.

Herbs for Light, Sandy Soil Hyssop

Lavender

Marjoram

Oregano

Sage

Santolina

Sweet fennel

Tarragon

Thyme

Winter savory