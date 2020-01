How to Grow Vegetables

Whether you like to cook or just to eat, nothing tastes as good as something you've grown yourself. Growing asparagus , beans, cucumbers , and eggplants is fun and well-worth the effort.



Asparagus



Once planted, asparagus takes about four years to become established. It grows best in rich soil in full sun. The plants can last dozens of years, and a good asparagus bed is quite a treasure. The spears of established plants are harvested in spring, when they are under a foot tall. At least half of the spears are left to grow into fernlike, leafy stems about four feet tall to feed the plants and keep them healthy.

Mulch asparagus every spring with several inches of compost or decayed livestock manure. Asparagus, a greedy feeder, will use all the nutrients it can get its roots on and grow that much better for it. By mulching in the spring, you can fertilize, help keep the soil moist, and reduce weed seed germination all in one effort. The shoots that arise through the mulch will grow especially plump and succulent.



Make fancy white asparagus spears with a simple blanching basket. This European connoisseur's vegetable is easy to grow at home. When the spears first emerge in spring, cover them with a bucket, basket, or mound of soil that will exclude all light. Harvest when the spears reach 8 to 10 inches tall and before the ferny leaves begin to emerge.

Flavorful and Attractive Experiment with vegetables that are extra pretty or extra flavorful:



Ruby- and pink-leaved lettuces



Green, yellow, and purple snap beans; the purple ones turn green when cooked



Crimson, white, gold, and red-striped beets



Violet, neon pink, soft pink, and white eggplants



Peppers ranging from sweet to mild spicy to super hot: something for everyone



Red, orange, yellow, pink, or cream tomatoes; for exceptional flavor, try Brandywine and Sweet 100 cherry tomatoes