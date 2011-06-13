Camel crickets are ugly humpbacked insects that can jump very high. Camel crickets aren't true crickets and don't chirp, but when found in large quantities they can be quite an annoyance, ruining your fabrics and linen. Camel crickets like moist, damp places, and sometimes invade basements or crawlspaces. Here are some tips on how to kill camel crickets and otherwise keep your house cricket free:

Keep all the areas in and around your home free of moisture. Don't allow vegetation to grow densely near the walls of your house. Mow your lawn regularly and don't allow garbage to buildup outside [source: Lyon ].

Caulk and seal all cracks and crevices on the outside of your house so camel crickets don't have a way inside. Make sure all your windows and doors close tightly and have proper screens [source: Lyon ].

Keep your storage items off the ground and away from the walls of your garage or shed [source: Waldvogel ].

Place sticky pest traps in corners and behind appliances to catch the pesky crickets that find their way inside [source: Waldvogel ].

Spray insecticides outside on foundation walls, around vents, crawlspace access and basement doors and windows [source: Waldvogel ].

Set insecticidal baits along the outer perimeter of your house to draw a small infestation of crickets outside to die [source: Waldvogel ].

Spray insecticide under stairwells and baseboards, in closets and fireplaces and around other possible hiding places. This step is necessary if you have a large infestation [source: Lyon ].