How to Kill Scorpions

Scorpions are among the most prolific insects, with 1,200 known species worldwide, all of which are poisonous to varying degrees -- the smaller ones generally being more deadly than the larger species. Among the more dangerous kinds of scorpions are:

Arizona bark, generally found in the Southwest United States

Death Stalker, found in the African deserts

Fat-tailed scorpion of North Africa and the Middle East [source: Orkin

Scorpions live in dark places around the home, such as attics, bedding, closets, clothing and shoes, crawl spaces, foundations, stone walls and hollow fences. They'll leave their hiding place to look for water, being so bold as to enter bathrooms and kitchens even when they're occupied. Although they hide in attics, they'll move to lower places in the house when the temperature rises above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) [source: Tvedten].

Advertisement

Here are some ways to find and kill scorpions:

An ounce of prevention.... Get rid of any likely hiding places such as stacks of boxes, piles of straw, wood piles and general clutter [source: Orkin ].

Move any mulch piles a distance from the house foundation.

Seal door and window cracks with weather stripping.

Cover weep holes with screening.

Trim bushes and trees to keep them away from the outside walls

Mow the lawn regularly.

Spray all possible entry points and hiding places both outside and inside your home. Ask a professional exterminator for advice on what type of insecticide to use [source: Orkin ].