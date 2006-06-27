How to Plant an Annuals Garden

One of the greatest things about growing an annuals garden is that you can mix things up each year with different flowers of various colors in unique layouts.

If you're at a loss as to how to go about this, you've come to the right place. This article will walk you through each step of planting an annuals garden, from making wise plant selections to fending off pests and weeds to preparing your garden for next here. Here's more of what you'll find:

Growing an Annuals Garden



Here, you'll find helpful advice on how to go about planning for your annuals garden, including references to helpful charts that appear later in this article for making annual flower selections based on color, soil type, and lighting conditions. Of course, no matter what you decide to plant, you need to create a well-thought-out plan to ensure you select plants that will thrive in your climate and your soil. In this section, we'll walk you through the methods to create that plan so you can begin to grow an annuals garden and begin to beautify your back or front yard.





Thinking about how you want your annual flowers to appear in your garden is one of the most creative and fun tasks of gardening. While one year you may want to create a massed planting of all red flowers, the next year you may want a free-flowing mix of annual flowers of all different colors, sizes, and forms. Learn how to use the design basics of color, texture, scale, and form to create a visually appealing annuals garden. You'll also find tips on mingling annuals with other plants, such as perennials and vegetables, to create the complete design you desire.





Before you are in the greenhouse trying to decide which annual flowers to bring home, make sure you know what pitfalls to avoid when selecting annuals. We'll give you a short reminder of the basics, such as don't choose a plant that has pests climbing in it. We'll also give you more advanced tips, such as choosing shorter-looking plants instead of tall ones. We'll arm you with methods for selecting healthy plants in your garden, including what to look for when purchasing boxed annual flowers at a garden center. This section also offers suggestions on growing your own bedding plants.





We all know that plants need sunlight, soil, and water, but the amounts of each one of these are variables that can cause an annuals garden to flourish or fail. Learn the basics on how to provide the best care possible for your annuals garden, including how to plant, water, and fertilize properly, as well as how to keep things tidy by pinching back and deadheading old flowers. We'll show you how to make a planting grid, use a spacing rope, ensure you're deep watering and even define what those mean in order to plant and care for your annuals.





You know the old saying, if you can see one pest, you have to wonder how many of its relatives are lurking in your prized annual flowers. Here, you'll find helpful tips on how to ensure that pesky pests and diseases don't take over your annuals garden. We'll teach you the difference between a single problem and an infestation -- and what to do about either situation. Once we help you to identify the disease or pest, we'll also teach you how to control it. Helpful charts at the article's end will help you identify the problem and offer solutions.





You have that one flower in your garden that you're absolutely smitten with because of its ease of care and great beauty. We'll show you how to take this plant's seeds and start other plants just like it. This process is called increasing annuals. You can increase annuals by collecting seeds, using stem cuttings, or buying self-sowing annuals. We'll give you some great tips to remember, such as how to find seedpots that vary in design, what annual plants you shouldn't use, and the right time of year for taking stem cuttings. You'll also learn more about self-sown annuals.





Every year as the weather starts to change from great summer days to those blustery nights, you do a number of things to get your house and your family ready for winter. You need to also remember to prepare your annual flowers for the following gardening year so they can make it through the winter. Get tips on preparing your plants for the winter, such as determining which plants can handle the cold and which should be taken inside. Also featured in this section are helpful guidelines on other winter preparation chores, including a reference to a handy month-by-month checklist.





A great positive of having a garden is the number of flowers that your hard work has created. You can cut the flowers to enjoy inside. You can even plant cutting gardens, which can be a bit of a surprise, because with prepackaged cutting gardens, you don't always know what you're planting. Enjoy your annuals all year long, using flowers from the cutting garden for bouquets or drying and pressing flowers for various uses. We'll show you how to select the right flowers for bouquets, as well as press and dry them. Learn plenty of helpful tips in this section.

The remaining sections of the article feature charts that will come in handy throughout the year, including lists of annuals based on color and ease of care, common pests and diseases that attack annuals, and a month-by-month task chart. Let's get started.