How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Elements of Attractive Bouquets
|Flowers to Air Dry
These flowers look great when air-dried:
- Select flowers in bud as well as in early bloom.
- Select colors that blend well.
- Separate clashing colors with gray foliage or white flowers.
- Cut flowers at different lengths. Leave longer stems on smaller flowers; shorter stems on larger ones.
- Mix flowers of varying sizes and forms.
- Choose flowers in different stages of bloom to provide more variety of form.
- Use
containers that are narrower at the top than at the bottom for an
easy, informal bouquet. If a different effect is desired, use
cylindrical vases or containers with flared mouths.
- Match container size to bouquet size to keep a good balance between flowers and container.