How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Flowers to Air Dry

Globe amaranth

Ornamental grasses

Baby's breath*

Love-in-a-mist pods

Bells of Ireland

Pansy*

Cockscomb

Single pink*

Dusty miller foliage*

Strawflower

Forget-me-not*

Zinnia *Press These flowers look great when air-dried:

Select flowers in bud as well as in early bloom.





Select colors that blend well.





Separate clashing colors with gray foliage or white flowers.





Cut flowers at different lengths. Leave longer stems on smaller flowers; shorter stems on larger ones.





Mix flowers of varying sizes and forms.





Choose flowers in different stages of bloom to provide more variety of form.





Use containers that are narrower at the top than at the bottom for an easy, informal bouquet. If a different effect is desired, use cylindrical vases or containers with flared mouths.





Match container size to bouquet size to keep a good balance between flowers and container.

Annuals are lovely in both elaborate formal arrangements and in simple, informal bouquets. It's easy to quickly make attractive bouquets if you keep these hints in mind as you pick and arrange flowers: