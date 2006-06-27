Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Annual Gardens

How to Plant an Annuals Garden

by C. Colston Burrell

Elements of Attractive Bouquets

Flowers to Air Dry
These flowers look great when air-dried:
  • Globe amaranth
  • Ornamental grasses
  • Baby's breath*
  • Love-in-a-mist pods
  • Bells of Ireland
  • Pansy*
  • Cockscomb
  • Single pink*
  • Dusty miller foliage*
  • Strawflower
  • Forget-me-not*
  • Zinnia
*Press
Annuals are lovely in both elaborate formal arrangements and in simple, informal bouquets. It's easy to quickly make attractive bouquets if you keep these hints in mind as you pick and arrange flowers:
  • Select flowers in bud as well as in early bloom.

  • Select colors that blend well.

  • Separate clashing colors with gray foliage or white flowers.

  • Cut flowers at different lengths. Leave longer stems on smaller flowers; shorter stems on larger ones.

  • Mix flowers of varying sizes and forms.

  • Choose flowers in different stages of bloom to provide more variety of form.

  • Use containers that are narrower at the top than at the bottom for an easy, informal bouquet. If a different effect is desired, use cylindrical vases or containers with flared mouths.

  • Match container size to bouquet size to keep a good balance between flowers and container.

     

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

How to Preserve Geraniums

Are pansies delicate flowers?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement