How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Annual Dry

Soil

Average

Soil

Moist

Soil

Full

Sun Part

Shade

Full

Shade <12

Inches 12-24

Inches >24

Inches Alternanthera x

x



x





x





Amaranth, Globe

x

x



x









x

Asparagus Fern



x



x

x





x



Basil x





x







x



Begonia, Tuberous



x

x



x

x



x



Burning Bush

x

x



x







x



Caladium**



x



x

x



x



Castor Bean



x

x

x









x

Cloud Grass

x

x



x





x





Coleus

x

x



x

x



x



Dracaena

x



x

x





x



Dusty Miller

x

x



x





x

x



Geranium, Ivy-Leaf



x



x

x







x

Geranium, Other





x

x







x



Geranium, Zonal





x

x







x



Golden Top

x

x



x





x





Impatiens,

New Guinea



x

x

x







x



Job's Tears

x

x



x









x

Gourds

x



x











Love-in-a-Mist

x

x

x







x

x

Moses-in-a-Boat



x



x

x



x





Ornamental Cabbage,

Kale



x



x







x



Ornamental Corn



x

x

x









x

Ornamental Peppers



x



x





x

x



Perilla x

x



x









x

Polka Dot Plant



x





x





x

x

Quaking Grass

x

x



x





x





Snow-in-Summer x

x

x

x







x



Wheat Grass

x

x



x









x

Wild Oats



x



x







x







*Foliage or fruits/pods this color

**Bulb



These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.



Plant white flowers and green flowers in the annuals garden alongside ornamental grasses and foliage. Learn more about which white annuals are right for your garden bed in the next section.

Use this chart t­o help you select plants for your annuals garden that have colorful foliage, fruits, or seedpods. These grasses, bushes, and foliage bearers can add to you annuals garden.