How to Plant an Annuals Garden

by C. Colston Burrell

Annual Grasses and Foliage

Use this chart t­o help you select plants for your annuals garden that have colorful foliage, fruits, or seedpods. These grasses, bushes, and foliage bearers can add to you annuals garden.

Annual Dry
Soil
 Average
Soil
 Moist
Soil
 Full
Sun 		Part
Shade
 Full
Shade 		<12
Inches 		12-24
Inches 		>24
Inches
Alternanthera x
 x
x

x

Amaranth, Globe
 x
 x
x



x
Asparagus Fern
x
x
 x

x
Basil x

x


x
Begonia, Tuberous
x
 x
x
 x
x
Burning Bush
 x
 x
x


x
Caladium**

x
x
 x
x
Castor Bean
x
 x
 x



x
Cloud Grass
 x
 x
x

x

Coleus
x
 x
x
 x
x
Dracaena
x
x
 x

x
Dusty Miller
 x
 x
x

x
 x
Geranium, Ivy-Leaf
x
x
 x


x
Geranium, Other

x
 x


x
Geranium, Zonal

x
 x


x
Golden Top
 x
 x
x

x

Impatiens,
New Guinea
x
 x
 x


x
Job's Tears
 x
 x
x



x
Gourds
x
x




Love-in-a-Mist
x
 x
 x


x
 x
Moses-in-a-Boat
x
x
 x
x

Ornamental Cabbage,
Kale
x
x


x
Ornamental Corn
x
 x
 x



x
Ornamental Peppers
x
x

x
 x
Perilla x
 x
x



x
Polka Dot Plant
x

x

x
 x
Quaking Grass
 x
 x
x

x

Snow-in-Summer x
 x
 x
 x


x
Wheat Grass
 x
 x
x



x
Wild Oats
x
x


x

*Foliage or fruits/pods this color
**Bulb

These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.

Plant white flowers and green flowers in the annuals garden alongside ornamental grasses and foliage. Learn more about which white annuals are right for your garden bed in the next section.

