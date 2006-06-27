How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Annual Dry

Soil

Average

Soil

Moist

Soil

Full

Sun

Part

Shade

Full

Shade

<12

Inches 12-24

Inches >24

Inches Alyssum, Sweet

x

x



x





x





Angel's Trumpet



x

x

x









x

Aster

x



x





x

x

x

Baby's Breath



x



x







x



Bachelor's Button



x

x

x







x

x

Beard Tongue



x



x

x





x



Bells of Ireland



x

x

x

x







x

Caladium* **





x



x

x



x



Calla**



x

x

x





x

x

Canterbury Bells



x



x

x









Sweet False

Chamomile



x



x









x

China Pink

x

x



x





x





Cleome

x



x









x

Cup and Saucer Vine





x

x











Daisy, English



x

x

x

x



x





Floss Flower



x



x

x



x





Forget-Me-Not

x

x

x

x



x





Forget-Me-Not,

Chinese



x



x

x



x





Forget-Me-Not,

Summer



x



x

x



x





Hibiscus, Chinese





x

x









x

Larkspur

x



x







x

x

Lisianthus

x

x

x







x

x

Lobelia

x

x

x

x



x





Love-in-a-Mist

x

x

x







x



Flowering Maple





x

x

x





x



Marigold, American





x

x







x

x

Marigold, Pot



x



x





x

x



Mignonette

x

x

x

x





x



Morning Glory Vine

x

x



x











Ornamental Cabbage,

Kale*



x



x







x



Poppy, Iceland



x



x







x



Rose Mallow

x

x



x









x

Salvia

x



x

x



x

x

x

Sapphire Flower



x



x

x





x



Scabiosa

x



x







x

x

Snow-in-Summer* x

x

x

x







x



Stock

x

x

x







x

x

Torenia

x

x



x

x

x





Tuberose

x



x







x



Venidium x





x







x



Vinca

x

x

x





x

x



Violet, Persian





x



x





x



Wallflower, English

x

x



x





x

x







*Foliage or fruits/pods this color

**Bulb



These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.





With today's busy lifestyles, it's important to know what you're getting yourself into when you plant a garden. Learn about ease of care for annuals in the next section.





The following chart will help you select annuals for your garden that fall in the white to green color range. White flowers and green flowers can bring a relaxing look to your annuals garden.