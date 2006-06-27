Home & Garden
How to Plant an Annuals Garden

by C. Colston Burrell

White to Green Annuals

The following chart will help you select annuals for your garden that fall in the white to green color range. White flowers and green flowers can bring a relaxing look to your annuals garden.

Annual Dry
Soil
 Average
Soil
 Moist
Soil
 Full
Sun
 Part
Shade
 Full
Shade
 <12
Inches 		12-24
Inches 		>24
Inches
Alyssum, Sweet
 x
 x
x

x

Angel's Trumpet
x
 x
 x



x
Aster
x
x

x
 x
 x
Baby's Breath
x
x


x
Bachelor's Button
x
 x
 x


x
 x
Beard Tongue
x
x
 x

x
Bells of Ireland
x
 x
 x
 x


x
Caladium* **

x
x
 x
x
Calla**

x
 x
 x

x
 x
Canterbury Bells
x
x
 x



Sweet False
Chamomile
x
x



x
China Pink
 x
 x
x

x

Cleome
x
x



x
Cup and Saucer Vine

x
 x




Daisy, English
x
 x
 x
 x
x

Floss Flower
x
x
 x
x

Forget-Me-Not
x
 x
 x
 x
x

Forget-Me-Not,
Chinese
x
x
 x
x

Forget-Me-Not,
Summer
x
x
 x
x

Hibiscus, Chinese

x
 x



x
Larkspur
x
x


x
 x
Lisianthus
x
 x
 x


x
 x
Lobelia
x
 x
 x
 x
x

Love-in-a-Mist
x
 x
 x


x
Flowering Maple

x
 x
 x

x
Marigold, American

x
 x


x
 x
Marigold, Pot
x
x

x
 x
Mignonette
x
 x
 x
 x

x
Morning Glory Vine
 x
 x
x




Ornamental Cabbage,
Kale*
x
x


x
Poppy, Iceland
x
x


x
Rose Mallow
 x
 x
x



x
Salvia
x
x
 x
x
 x
 x
Sapphire Flower
x
x
 x

x
Scabiosa
x
x


x
 x
Snow-in-Summer* x
 x
 x
 x


x
Stock
x
 x
 x


x
 x
Torenia
x
 x
x
 x
 x

Tuberose
x
x


x
Venidium x

x


x
Vinca
x
 x
 x

x
 x
Violet, Persian

x
x

x
Wallflower, English
 x
 x
x

x
 x

*Foliage or fruits/pods this color
**Bulb

These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.

With today's busy lifestyles, it's important to know what you're getting yourself into when you plant a garden. Learn about ease of care for annuals in the next section.

