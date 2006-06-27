How to Plant an Annuals Garden

White to Green Annuals
The following chart will help you select annuals for your garden that fall in the white to green color range. White flowers and green flowers can bring a relaxing look to your annuals garden.
*Foliage or fruits/pods this color
**Bulb
These cultural recommendations are intended to suggest the average conditions over a wide geographic area. It is important to be aware of local requirements.
With today's busy lifestyles, it's important to know what you're getting yourself into when you plant a garden. Learn about ease of care for annuals in the next section.
|Annual
|Dry
Soil
|Average
Soil
|Moist
Soil
|Full
Sun
|Part
Shade
|Full
Shade
|<12
Inches
|12-24
Inches
|>24
Inches
|Alyssum, Sweet
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
|
|
|Angel's Trumpet
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
|
| x
|Aster
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
| x
| x
|Baby's Breath
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Bachelor's Button
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Beard Tongue
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
|
| x
|
|Bells of Ireland
|
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
|Caladium* **
|
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|Calla**
|
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
| x
| x
|Canterbury Bells
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
|
|
|
|Sweet False
Chamomile
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
|
| x
|China Pink
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
|
|
|Cleome
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
|
| x
|Cup and Saucer Vine
|
|
| x
| x
|
|
|
|
|
|Daisy, English
|
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Floss Flower
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Forget-Me-Not
|
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Forget-Me-Not,
Chinese
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Forget-Me-Not,
Summer
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Hibiscus, Chinese
|
|
| x
| x
|
|
|
|
| x
|Larkspur
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Lisianthus
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Lobelia
|
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|Love-in-a-Mist
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Flowering Maple
|
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
| x
|
|Marigold, American
|
|
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Marigold, Pot
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
| x
|
|Mignonette
|
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
|
| x
|
|Morning Glory Vine
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
|
|
|Ornamental Cabbage,
Kale*
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Poppy, Iceland
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Rose Mallow
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
|
| x
|Salvia
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
| x
| x
| x
|Sapphire Flower
|
| x
|
| x
| x
|
|
| x
|
|Scabiosa
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Snow-in-Summer*
| x
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Stock
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|
| x
| x
|Torenia
|
| x
| x
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
|Tuberose
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Venidium
| x
|
|
| x
|
|
|
| x
|
|Vinca
|
| x
| x
| x
|
|
| x
| x
|
|Violet, Persian
|
|
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
|
|Wallflower, English
| x
| x
|
| x
|
|
| x
| x
|
