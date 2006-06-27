How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Ease of Care of Annuals
Use the following chart to assist you in choosing annuals for your garden based on the level of care required. Easy to grow flowers, labeled with an 'E', are great for any garden skill level. Some flowers, labeled 'MD' require more care to grow.
E = Easy
MD = Moderately Difficult
Some annuals are prone to insects and animals. The next section describes the pests that may try to attack your garden.
|Annual
|Ease
|Comments
|Abelmoschus moschatus
|E
|Needs abundant water
|Alternanthera species
|E
|Frost-tender
|Alyssum, Sweet
|E
|Survives light frosts
|Amaranth, Globe
|E
|Angel's Trumpet; Trumpet Flower; Horn of Plenty
|E
|Frost-tender
|Asparagus Fern
|E
|Gross feeder
|Aster; China Aster
|MD
|Prone to disease carried by insects
|Baby Blue Eyes
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Baby's Breath
|E
|Lime-loving
|Bachelor's Button; Cornflower
|E
|Basil
|E
|Poor soil makes leaves more pungent
|Beard Tongue
|E
|Needs acid soil
|Begonia, Fibrous, Wax, Everblooming
|E
|Begonia, Tuberous
|MD
|Prone to mildew, brittleness
|Bells of Ireland; Shell Flower; Molucca Balm
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Black-Eyed Susan; Gloriosa Daisy
|E
|Blanket Flower
|E
|May need fungicide
|Blood Leaf
|E
|Frost-tender
|Blue Bells, California
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Blue Lace Flower
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Blue Marguerite
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Burning Bush; Summer Cypress; Belvedere
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Caladium hortulanum
|E
|Calla; Calla Lily
|E
|Calliopsis; Tickseed
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Candytuft
|E
|Lime-loving
|Canna
|E
|Canterbury Bells
|E
|Shade makes stems weak
|Castor Bean
|E
|Sweet False Chamomile
| E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Chilean Bell Flower
|E
|China Pink
|E
|Needs alkaline soil
|Chrysanthemum
|E
|Cleome; Spider Flower
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Cockscomb, Plumed
|E
|Coleus
|E
|Corn Cockle
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Cosmos
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Cup and Saucer Vine; Cathedral Bells
|E
|Frost-tender
|Dahlia
|E
|Needs air circulation
|Daisy, African (Arctotis)
|E
|Daisy, African (Golden Ageratum)
|E
|Daisy, Dahlberg; Golden Fleece
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Daisy, English
|E
|Daisy, Livingstone
|E
|Resistant to salt spray
|Daisy, Swan River
|E
|Daisy, Transvaal; Barberton Daisy
|E
|Dusty Miller
|E
|Echium
|E
|Avoid too much fertility
|Everlasting; Strawflower
|E
|Firecracker Plant
|E
|Frost-tender
|Floss Flower
|E
|Foliage Plants
|E
|Forget-Me-Not
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Forget-Me-Not, Chinese; Hound's Tongue
|E
|Forget-Me-Not, Summer; Cape Forget-Me-Not
|E
|Do not fertilize
|Four O'Clock; Marvel of Peru
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Foxglove
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Fuchsia; Lady's Ear Drops
|E
|Gross feeder
|Gazania; Treasure Flower
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Geranium, Ivy Leaf
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Geranium, Regal
|E
|Geranium, Zonal
|E
|Frost-tender
|Gladiolus; Glad
|E
|Godetia; Farewell to Spring; Clarkia
|E
|Gourds, Ornamental
|E
|Frost-tender
|Grasses, Ornamental
|E
|Heliotrope; Cherry Pie
|E
|Tolerates high humidity
|Hibiscus, Chinese; Hawaiian Hibiscus; Rose of China
|E
|Hollyhock
|MD
|Prone to rust
|Impatiens; Busy Lizzie; Patience
|E
|Impatiens, New Guinea
|E
|Variegated Ground Ivy
|E
|Joseph's Coat; Love Lies Bleeding; Prince's Feather
|E
|Avoid root rot
|Lantana
|E
|Frost-sensitive
|Larkspur; Annual Delphinium
|E
|Lisianthus; Prairie Gentian
|E
|Lobelia
|E
|May need fungicide
|Lotus Vine; Parrot's Beak
|E
|Love-in-a-Mist; Devil in a Bush
|E
|Lupine
|E
|Magic Carpet Plant
|E
|Mallow; Cheese
|E
|Flowering Maple
|E
|Marigold, Cape; African Daisy; Star-of-the-Veldt
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Marigold, American; Marigold, French
|E
|Marigold, Pot; Field Marigold
|E
|Meadow Foam; Fried Eggs
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Melampodium
|E
|Mignonette
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Monkey Flower
|E
|Tolerates wet soil
|Morning Glory Vine
|E
|Nasturtium
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Nemesia
|E
|Nicotiana; Flowering Tobacco
|E
|Nierembergia; Cup Flower
|E
|None So Pretty
|E
|Ornamental Corn
|E
|Frost-tender
|Ornamental Cabbage; Ornamental Kale
|E
|Ornamental Peppers
|E
|Drought-tolerant
|Pansy
|E
|Perilla; Beefsteak Plant
|E
|Frost-tender
|Petunia
|E
|Phlox, Annual; Texas Pride
|MD
|Prone to mildew
|Pocketbook Plant
|E
|Poppy, California
|E
|Hard to transplant
|Poppy, Horned; Sea Poppy
|E
|Poppy, Iceland
|E
|Poppy, Mexican Tulip
|E
|Drought-tolerant
|Portulaca; Moss Rose
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Primrose
|E
|Rock Purslane
|E
|Rose Mallow
|E
|Rose-of-Heaven
|E
|Salpiglossis; Painted Tongue
|E
|Frost-tender
|Salvia; Scarlet Sage
|E
|Sanvitalia; Creeping Zinnia
|E
|Sapphire Flower
|E
|Scabiosa; Pincushion Flower; Mourning Bride
|E
|Sensitive to water
|Scarlet Flax
|E
|Scarlet Pimpernel; Poor Man's Weather Glass
|E
|Scarlet Runner Bean
|E
|Schizanthus; Butterfly Flower; Poor Man's Orchid
|E
|Blooms best with root restriction
|Scotch Thistle
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Snapdragon
|E
|Snow-In-Summer; Ghost Weed
|E
|Reseeds vigorously
|Southern Star; Star of the Argentine
|E
|Stock
|E
|Survives light frost
|Sundrop
|E
|Sunflower
|E
|Sweet Pea
|E
|Thunbergia; Black-Eyed Susan Vine; Clock Vine
|E
|Tidy Tips
|E
|Drought-resistant
|Tithonia; Mexican Sunflower
|E
|Toadflax
|E
|
|Torenia; Wishbone Flower
|E
|Tolerates high humidity
|Tuberose
|E
|Frost-tender
|Venidium; Monarch of the Veldt; Cape Daisy
|E
|Heat-sensitive
|Verbena
|MD
|Prone to mildew
|Vinca; Madagascar Periwinkle
|E
|Needs air circulation
|Violet, Persian
|E
|Wallflower, English
|E
|Zinnia
|MD
|Prone to mildew
MD = Moderately Difficult
Some annuals are prone to insects and animals. The next section describes the pests that may try to attack your garden.