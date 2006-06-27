Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Annual Gardens

How to Plant an Annuals Garden

by C. Colston Burrell

Ease of Care of Annuals

Use the following chart to assist you in choosing annuals for your garden based on the level of care required. Easy to grow flowers, labeled with an 'E', are great for any garden skill level. Some flowers, labeled 'MD' require more care to grow.

Annual Ease Comments
Abelmoschus moschatus  E Needs abundant water
Alternanthera species  E Frost-tender
Alyssum, Sweet  E Survives light frosts
Amaranth, Globe  E  
Angel's Trumpet; Trumpet Flower; Horn of Plenty  E Frost-tender
Asparagus Fern  E Gross feeder
Aster; China Aster  MD Prone to disease carried by insects
Baby Blue Eyes  E Reseeds vigorously
Baby's Breath  E Lime-loving
Bachelor's Button; Cornflower  E  
Basil  E Poor soil makes leaves more pungent
Beard Tongue
  E Needs acid soil
Begonia, Fibrous, Wax, Everblooming
  E  
Begonia, Tuberous
  MD Prone to mildew, brittleness
Bells of Ireland; Shell Flower; Molucca Balm
  E Reseeds vigorously
Black-Eyed Susan; Gloriosa Daisy
  E  
Blanket Flower
  E May need fungicide
Blood Leaf
  E Frost-tender
Blue Bells, California
  E Heat-sensitive
Blue Lace Flower
  E Heat-sensitive
Blue Marguerite
  E Heat-sensitive
Burning Bush; Summer Cypress; Belvedere
  E Reseeds vigorously
Caladium hortulanum
  E  
Calla; Calla Lily
  E  
Calliopsis; Tickseed
  E Reseeds vigorously
Candytuft  E Lime-loving
Canna  E  
Canterbury Bells
  E Shade makes stems weak
Castor Bean
  E  
Sweet False Chamomile
  E
Reseeds vigorously
Chilean Bell Flower
  E  
China Pink
  E Needs alkaline soil
Chrysanthemum  E  
Cleome; Spider Flower
  E Reseeds vigorously
Cockscomb, Plumed
  E  
Coleus  E  
Corn Cockle
  E Reseeds vigorously
Cosmos  E Reseeds vigorously
Cup and Saucer Vine; Cathedral Bells
  E Frost-tender
Dahlia  E Needs air circulation
Daisy, African (Arctotis)
  E  
Daisy, African (Golden Ageratum)
  E  
Daisy, Dahlberg; Golden Fleece
  E Reseeds vigorously
Daisy, English
  E  
Daisy, Livingstone
  E Resistant to salt spray
Daisy, Swan River
  E  
Daisy, Transvaal; Barberton Daisy
  E  
Dusty Miller
  E  
Echium  E Avoid too much fertility
Everlasting; Strawflower
  E  
Firecracker Plant
  E Frost-tender
Floss Flower
  E  
Foliage Plants
  E  
Forget-Me-Not  E Reseeds vigorously
Forget-Me-Not, Chinese; Hound's Tongue
  E  
Forget-Me-Not, Summer; Cape Forget-Me-Not
  E Do not fertilize
Four O'Clock; Marvel of Peru
  E Reseeds vigorously
Foxglove  E Reseeds vigorously
Fuchsia; Lady's Ear Drops
  E Gross feeder
Gazania; Treasure Flower
  E Heat-sensitive
Geranium, Ivy Leaf
  E Heat-sensitive
Geranium, Regal
  E  
Geranium, Zonal
  E Frost-tender
Gladiolus; Glad
  E  
Godetia; Farewell to Spring; Clarkia
  E  
Gourds, Ornamental
  E Frost-tender
Grasses, Ornamental
  E  
Heliotrope; Cherry Pie
  E Tolerates high humidity
Hibiscus, Chinese; Hawaiian Hibiscus; Rose of China
  E  
Hollyhock  MD Prone to rust
Impatiens; Busy Lizzie; Patience
  E  
Impatiens, New Guinea
  E  
Variegated Ground Ivy
  E  
Joseph's Coat; Love Lies Bleeding; Prince's Feather
  E Avoid root rot
Lantana  E Frost-sensitive
Larkspur; Annual Delphinium
  
Lisianthus; Prairie Gentian
  E  
Lobelia  E May need fungicide
Lotus Vine; Parrot's Beak
  E  
Love-in-a-Mist; Devil in a Bush
  E  
Lupine  E  
Magic Carpet Plant
  E  
Mallow; Cheese
  E  
Flowering Maple
  E  
Marigold, Cape; African Daisy; Star-of-the-Veldt
  E Heat-sensitive
Marigold, American; Marigold, French
  E  
Marigold, Pot; Field Marigold
  E  
Meadow Foam; Fried Eggs
  E Reseeds vigorously
Melampodium  E  
Mignonette  E Reseeds vigorously
Monkey Flower
  E Tolerates wet soil
Morning Glory Vine
  E  
Nasturtium  E Reseeds vigorously
Nemesia  E  
Nicotiana; Flowering Tobacco
  E  
Nierembergia; Cup Flower
  E  
None So Pretty
  E  
Ornamental Corn
  E Frost-tender
Ornamental Cabbage; Ornamental Kale
  E  
Ornamental Peppers
  E Drought-tolerant
Pansy  E  
Perilla; Beefsteak Plant
  E Frost-tender
Petunia  E  
Phlox, Annual; Texas Pride
  MD Prone to mildew
Pocketbook Plant
  E  
Poppy, California
  E Hard to transplant
Poppy, Horned; Sea Poppy
  E  
Poppy, Iceland
  E  
Poppy, Mexican Tulip
  E Drought-tolerant
Portulaca; Moss Rose
  E Reseeds vigorously
Primrose  E  
Rock Purslane
  E  
Rose Mallow
  E  
Rose-of-Heaven  E  
Salpiglossis; Painted Tongue
  E Frost-tender
Salvia; Scarlet Sage
  E  
Sanvitalia; Creeping Zinnia
  E  
Sapphire Flower
  E  
Scabiosa; Pincushion Flower; Mourning Bride
  E Sensitive to water
Scarlet Flax
  E  
Scarlet Pimpernel; Poor Man's Weather Glass
  E  
Scarlet Runner Bean
  E  
Schizanthus; Butterfly Flower; Poor Man's Orchid
  E Blooms best with root restriction
Scotch Thistle
  E Reseeds vigorously
Snapdragon  E  
Snow-In-Summer; Ghost Weed
  E Reseeds vigorously
Southern Star; Star of the Argentine
  E  
Stock  E Survives light frost
Sundrop  E  
Sunflower  E  
Sweet Pea
  E  
Thunbergia; Black-Eyed Susan Vine; Clock Vine
  E  
Tidy Tips
  E Drought-resistant
Tithonia; Mexican Sunflower
 E
  
Toadflax
 E
  
Torenia; Wishbone Flower
 E
 Tolerates high humidity
Tuberose
 E
 Frost-tender
Venidium; Monarch of the Veldt; Cape Daisy
 E
 Heat-sensitive
Verbena
  MD Prone to mildew
Vinca; Madagascar Periwinkle
 E
 Needs air circulation
Violet, Persian
 E
  
Wallflower, English
 E
  
Zinnia
 MD  Prone to mildew
E = Easy
MD = Moderately Difficult

Some annuals are prone to insects and animals. The next section describes the pests that may try to attack your garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How can you recycle water for your outdoor garden?

How to Preserve Geraniums

Are pansies delicate flowers?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement