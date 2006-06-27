How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Annual Ease Comments Abelmoschus moschatus E Needs abundant water Alternanthera species E Frost-tender Alyssum, Sweet E Survives light frosts Amaranth, Globe E Angel's Trumpet; Trumpet Flower; Horn of Plenty E Frost-tender Asparagus Fern E Gross feeder Aster; China Aster MD Prone to disease carried by insects Baby Blue Eyes E Reseeds vigorously Baby's Breath E Lime-loving Bachelor's Button; Cornflower E Basil E Poor soil makes leaves more pungent

Beard Tongue

E Needs acid soil

Begonia, Fibrous, Wax, Everblooming

E Begonia, Tuberous

MD Prone to mildew, brittleness

Bells of Ireland; Shell Flower; Molucca Balm

E Reseeds vigorously

Black-Eyed Susan; Gloriosa Daisy

E Blanket Flower

E May need fungicide

Blood Leaf

E Frost-tender Blue Bells, California

E Heat-sensitive Blue Lace Flower

E Heat-sensitive Blue Marguerite

E Heat-sensitive Burning Bush; Summer Cypress; Belvedere

E Reseeds vigorously

Caladium hortulanum

E Calla; Calla Lily

E Calliopsis; Tickseed

E Reseeds vigorously

Candytuft E Lime-loving Canna E Canterbury Bells

E Shade makes stems weak

Castor Bean

E Sweet False Chamomile

E

Reseeds vigorously

Chilean Bell Flower

E China Pink

E Needs alkaline soil

Chrysanthemum E Cleome; Spider Flower

E Reseeds vigorously

Cockscomb, Plumed

E Coleus E Corn Cockle

E Reseeds vigorously

Cosmos E Reseeds vigorously Cup and Saucer Vine; Cathedral Bells

E Frost-tender Dahlia E Needs air circulation

Daisy, African (Arctotis)

E Daisy, African (Golden Ageratum)

E Daisy, Dahlberg; Golden Fleece

E Reseeds vigorously Daisy, English

E Daisy, Livingstone

E Resistant to salt spray

Daisy, Swan River

E Daisy, Transvaal; Barberton Daisy

E Dusty Miller

E Echium E Avoid too much fertility

Everlasting; Strawflower

E Firecracker Plant

E Frost-tender Floss Flower

E Foliage Plants

E Forget-Me-Not E Reseeds vigorously Forget-Me-Not, Chinese; Hound's Tongue

E Forget-Me-Not, Summer; Cape Forget-Me-Not

E Do not fertilize

Four O'Clock; Marvel of Peru

E Reseeds vigorously Foxglove E Reseeds vigorously Fuchsia; Lady's Ear Drops

E Gross feeder

Gazania; Treasure Flower

E Heat-sensitive Geranium, Ivy Leaf

E Heat-sensitive Geranium, Regal

E Geranium, Zonal

E Frost-tender Gladiolus; Glad

E Godetia; Farewell to Spring; Clarkia

E Gourds, Ornamental

E Frost-tender Grasses, Ornamental

E Heliotrope; Cherry Pie

E Tolerates high humidity

Hibiscus, Chinese; Hawaiian Hibiscus; Rose of China

E Hollyhock MD Prone to rust

Impatiens; Busy Lizzie; Patience

E Impatiens, New Guinea

E Variegated Ground Ivy

E Joseph's Coat; Love Lies Bleeding; Prince's Feather

E Avoid root rot

Lantana E Frost-sensitive Larkspur; Annual Delphinium

E Lisianthus; Prairie Gentian

E Lobelia E May need fungicide

Lotus Vine; Parrot's Beak

E Love-in-a-Mist; Devil in a Bush

E Lupine E Magic Carpet Plant

E Mallow; Cheese

E Flowering Maple

E Marigold, Cape; African Daisy; Star-of-the-Veldt

E Heat-sensitive Marigold, American; Marigold, French

E Marigold, Pot; Field Marigold

E Meadow Foam; Fried Eggs

E Reseeds vigorously

Melampodium E Mignonette E Reseeds vigorously

Monkey Flower

E Tolerates wet soil

Morning Glory Vine

E Nasturtium E Reseeds vigorously Nemesia E Nicotiana; Flowering Tobacco

E Nierembergia; Cup Flower

E None So Pretty

E Ornamental Corn

E Frost-tender Ornamental Cabbage; Ornamental Kale

E Ornamental Peppers

E Drought-tolerant Pansy E Perilla; Beefsteak Plant

E Frost-tender Petunia E Phlox, Annual; Texas Pride

MD Prone to mildew

Pocketbook Plant

E Poppy, California

E Hard to transplant

Poppy, Horned; Sea Poppy

E Poppy, Iceland

E Poppy, Mexican Tulip

E Drought-tolerant Portulaca; Moss Rose

E Reseeds vigorously Primrose E Rock Purslane

E Rose Mallow

E Rose-of-Heaven E Salpiglossis; Painted Tongue

E Frost-tender Salvia; Scarlet Sage

E Sanvitalia; Creeping Zinnia

E Sapphire Flower

E Scabiosa; Pincushion Flower; Mourning Bride

E Sensitive to water

Scarlet Flax

E Scarlet Pimpernel; Poor Man's Weather Glass

E Scarlet Runner Bean

E Schizanthus; Butterfly Flower; Poor Man's Orchid

E Blooms best with root restriction

Scotch Thistle

E Reseeds vigorously Snapdragon E Snow-In-Summer; Ghost Weed

E Reseeds vigorously Southern Star; Star of the Argentine

E Stock E Survives light frost

Sundrop E Sunflower E Sweet Pea

E Thunbergia; Black-Eyed Susan Vine; Clock Vine

E Tidy Tips

E Drought-resistant

Tithonia; Mexican Sunflower

E

Toadflax

E



Torenia; Wishbone Flower

E

Tolerates high humidity

Tuberose

E

Frost-tender Venidium; Monarch of the Veldt; Cape Daisy

E

Heat-sensitive

Verbena

MD Prone to mildew

Vinca; Madagascar Periwinkle

E

Needs air circulation

Violet, Persian

E

Wallflower, English

E

Zinnia

MD Prone to mildew



Use the following chart to assist you in choosing annuals for your garden based on the level of care required. Easy to grow flowers, labeled with an 'E', are great for any garden skill level. Some flowers, labeled 'MD' require more care to grow.