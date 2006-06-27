How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Symptom Cause Cure Annuals Cluster of small, soft-bodied insects on buds and growth tips; sticky secretions may be evident

Aphids Spray with rotenone or malathion* in evening.

Pot Marigold, Nasturtium, Primrose, Sweet Pea

Leaves chewed away; hard-shelled beetles on plant and burrowed into flowers

Beetles of various kinds

Spray with rotenone or Sevin* **; pick by hand and destroy.

Gourds, Hollyhock, American/French Marigold, Zinnia

Growth tips wilted; small hole in plant stem at point where wilting begins

Borers Snap off at level of hole; spray with endosulfan*, pyrethrum, or rotenone.

Gourds, American/French Marigold, Ornamental Corn, Zinnia

Leaves and flowers chewed away; caterpillars on plant

Caterpillars of various kinds and sizes

Pick off by hand and destroy; spray with pyrethrum, malathion*, or Bacillus thuringiensis.

Nicotiana, Ornamental or Flowering Cabbage, Petunia

Entire young plants wilted; partially or entirely chewed through at ground level

Cutworms Dig in soil around plant base; find rolled up caterpillars and destroy; circle plant with cardboard collar on edge (1 inch below ground and 1 inch above ground).

China Pink, Nicotiana, Ornamental or Flowering Cabbage, Petunia

Leaves peppered with small round holes; small triangular-shaped bugs seen when disturbed

Leaf Hoppers

Spray with malathion* or methoxychlor*; dust with diatomaceous earth.

Aster, Dahlia, Pot Marigold

Leaves "painted" with whitish, curling trails

Leaf Miners

Spray with malathion*; remove badly infested leaves.

China Pink, Hollyhock

White or pinkish fuzzy clumps on stems and at base of leaves; sticky to the touch

Mealybugs Spray with malathion* or pyrethrum; hand kill by painting each bug with alcohol.

Asparagus Fern, Moses-in-a-Boat, Transvaal Daisy

Slime trails on plants; soft sticky slugs on plants after dark; holes eaten in leaves

Slugs and Snails

Set out shallow containers of beer; set out metaldehyde slug bait*; pick by hand.

Hollyhock, Nicotiana, Petunia, Primrose

Leaves yellowing with speckled look; fine spider webs on plant; tiny bugs on backs of leaves

Spider Mites

Spray with a miticide* on backs of leaves; wash or spray with soapy water.

Flowering Maple, Impatiens, Primrose

Small glob of white bubbles on plant stem or leaves; small insect hidden inside

Spittlebugs Ignore unless very pervasive; spray with malathion*; wash off repeatedly with hose.

Bachelor's Button, Four O'Clock

Brown or white flecks on plant leaves

Thrips Spray with malathion* or dust with sulphur.

Gladiolus Cloud of tiny white flies fluttering around plant

White Flies

Spray with malathion* or diazinon*; use yellow sticky traps.

Heliotrope, Lantana, Morning Glory Vine



*Inorganic treatment

**Copyrighted brand name





