How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Annual Flowers' Insects and Animals
Insects and animals will try to infest your garden. The following chart will help you identify and cure common garden pests for annuals.
*Inorganic treatment
|Symptom
|Cause
|Cure
|Annuals
|Cluster of small, soft-bodied insects on buds and growth tips; sticky secretions may be evident
|Aphids
|Spray with rotenone or malathion* in evening.
|Pot Marigold, Nasturtium, Primrose, Sweet Pea
|Leaves chewed away; hard-shelled beetles on plant and burrowed into flowers
|Beetles of various kinds
|Spray with rotenone or Sevin* **; pick by hand and destroy.
|Gourds, Hollyhock, American/French Marigold, Zinnia
|Growth tips wilted; small hole in plant stem at point where wilting begins
|Borers
|Snap off at level of hole; spray with endosulfan*, pyrethrum, or rotenone.
|Gourds, American/French Marigold, Ornamental Corn, Zinnia
|Leaves and flowers chewed away; caterpillars on plant
|Caterpillars of various kinds and sizes
|Pick off by hand and destroy; spray with pyrethrum, malathion*, or Bacillus thuringiensis.
|Nicotiana, Ornamental or Flowering Cabbage, Petunia
|Entire young plants wilted; partially or entirely chewed through at ground level
|Cutworms
|Dig in soil around plant base; find rolled up caterpillars and destroy; circle plant with cardboard collar on edge (1 inch below ground and 1 inch above ground).
|China Pink, Nicotiana, Ornamental or Flowering Cabbage, Petunia
|Leaves peppered with small round holes; small triangular-shaped bugs seen when disturbed
|Leaf Hoppers
|Spray with malathion* or methoxychlor*; dust with diatomaceous earth.
|Aster, Dahlia, Pot Marigold
|Leaves "painted" with whitish, curling trails
|Leaf Miners
|Spray with malathion*; remove badly infested leaves.
|China Pink, Hollyhock
|White or pinkish fuzzy clumps on stems and at base of leaves; sticky to the touch
|Mealybugs
|Spray with malathion* or pyrethrum; hand kill by painting each bug with alcohol.
|Asparagus Fern, Moses-in-a-Boat, Transvaal Daisy
|Slime trails on plants; soft sticky slugs on plants after dark; holes eaten in leaves
|Slugs and Snails
|Set out shallow containers of beer; set out metaldehyde slug bait*; pick by hand.
|Hollyhock, Nicotiana, Petunia, Primrose
|Leaves yellowing with speckled look; fine spider webs on plant; tiny bugs on backs of leaves
|Spider Mites
|Spray with a miticide* on backs of leaves; wash or spray with soapy water.
|Flowering Maple, Impatiens, Primrose
|Small glob of white bubbles on plant stem or leaves; small insect hidden inside
|Spittlebugs
|Ignore unless very pervasive; spray with malathion*; wash off repeatedly with hose.
|Bachelor's Button, Four O'Clock
|Brown or white flecks on plant leaves
|Thrips
|Spray with malathion* or dust with sulphur.
|Gladiolus
|Cloud of tiny white flies fluttering around plant
|White Flies
|Spray with malathion* or diazinon*; use yellow sticky traps.
|Heliotrope, Lantana, Morning Glory Vine
**Copyrighted brand name
