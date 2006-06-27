How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Annual Flower Diseases
The following chart will help you identify garden diseases and cure common garden diseases for annuals.
*Inorganic treatment
**Copyrighted brand name
Now that you know what to look for in order to grow an annual garden, the last section will show you how to maintain an annual garden.
|Symptom
|Cause
|Cure
|Annuals
|Leaves become mottled, curl, and shrivel; plants become deformed
|Blights and Viruses
|Remove and destroy plants; buy blight-resistant strains; do not smoke; wash hands before handling plants.
|Aster, Snapdragon
|Newly sprouted seedlings fall over and die
|Damping Off
|Start seeds in sterile soil mix. Dust seeds with Captan* ** before planting.
|All plants
|Round, dusty brown or black spots on leaves; leaves drop from plant
|Leaf Spot
|Remove badly diseased leaves; spray with benomyl* or zineb*.
|Aster, Chysanthemum, Foxglove, Phlox
|Lower leaves and stems turn grayish and look slightly wilted
|Powdery Mildew
|Increase air circulation; spray with benomyl* or sulfur.
|Bachelor's Button, Floss Flower, Phlox, Sweet Pea, Zinnia
|Orange or reddish-brown raised dots form on backs of leaves; leaves look wilted
|Rust
|Increase air circulation; keep foliage dry; buy rust-resistant varieties; spray with ferbam* or zineb*; spray flowers with sulfur or benomyl*.
|Cleome, Hollyhock, Snapdragon
|Leaves wilt and turn yellow; entire plant shuts down and dies
|Wilt
|Remove infected plants and destroy; buy wilt-resistant varieties.
|Aster, Dahlia, Snapdragon
**Copyrighted brand name
Now that you know what to look for in order to grow an annual garden, the last section will show you how to maintain an annual garden.