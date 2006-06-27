How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Symptom Cause Cure Annuals Leaves become mottled, curl, and shrivel; plants become deformed

Blights and Viruses

Remove and destroy plants; buy blight-resistant strains; do not smoke; wash hands before handling plants.

Aster, Snapdragon Newly sprouted seedlings fall over and die

Damping Off

Start seeds in sterile soil mix. Dust seeds with Captan* ** before planting.

All plants Round, dusty brown or black spots on leaves; leaves drop from plant

Leaf Spot

Remove badly diseased leaves; spray with benomyl* or zineb*.

Aster, Chysanthemum, Foxglove, Phlox

Lower leaves and stems turn grayish and look slightly wilted

Powdery Mildew

Increase air circulation; spray with benomyl* or sulfur.

Bachelor's Button, Floss Flower, Phlox, Sweet Pea, Zinnia

Orange or reddish-brown raised dots form on backs of leaves; leaves look wilted

Rust Increase air circulation; keep foliage dry; buy rust-resistant varieties; spray with ferbam* or zineb*; spray flowers with sulfur or benomyl*.

Cleome, Hollyhock, Snapdragon

Leaves wilt and turn yellow; entire plant shuts down and dies

Wilt Remove infected plants and destroy; buy wilt-resistant varieties.

Aster, Dahlia, Snapdragon



*Inorganic treatment

**Copyrighted brand name





The following chart will help you identify garden diseases and cure common garden diseases for annuals.