How to Plant an Annuals Garden

The following chart lists the various gardening tasks to be done each year.



When they should be done depends on the climate in your area. This month-by-month chart indicates when each task should be performed based on the different average annual minimum temperatures in North America. Because conditions can differ, and dates of first and last freezes of the season vary each year, these are only approximate guides, but they will provide you with a general outline for your garden year.



Tasks to Be Done by Average Annual Minimum Temperature

-50°F to -30°F -30°F to -10°F

-10°F to 10°F

10°F to 40°F

1. Plan garden for coming season*

NOV/DEC/JAN DEC/JAN JAN JAN/AUG 2. Order seeds*

FEB FEB JAN JAN/AUG 3. Buy seed starting supplies*

FEB FEB JAN JAN 4. Take cuttings*

MAR MAR FEB JAN 5. Start slower-growing seeds indoors*

APR MAR MAR 6. Prick off seedlings

APR APR MAR 7. Start faster-growing seeds indoors*

MAY APR APR 8. Prick off later seedlings*

MAY APR APR 9. Lay out new beds

APR APR APR FEB 10. Take soil samples if not done in the fall

APR/MAY MAR/APR MAR JAN 11. Adjust pH if not done during the winter

MAY APR APR FEB 12. Add conditioners to soil

MAY APR APR FEB 13. Add fertilizers to soil as recommended by testing lab

MAY APR APR FEB 14. Till soil

MAY APR APR FEB/SEPT 15. Purchase and plant nontender bedding plants

MAY APR/MAY APR FEB 16. Harden off home-grown bedding plants*

MAY MAY APR 17. Lay mulch on beds for bedding plants. (See step 24 for direct seed sowing.)

MAY MAY APR MAR/SEPT 18. Sow seeds directly in outdoor beds. Feed as needed until seeds sprout. (Do not allow them to become dry.)*

JUNE MAY APR MAR/SEPT/OCT 19. Purchase tender bedding plants

JUNE MAY APR MAR 20. Pinch and plant tender bedding plants

JUNE MAY APR MAR 21. Plant out tender bulbs

JUNE JUNE MAY APR 22. Sprinkle pre-emergent weed killer on soil between bedding plants. (Caution: Do not use with direct-sown seeds or young plants.)

JUNE JUNE MAY APR 23. Thin seedlings from direct-sown seeds*

JUNE JUNE MAY APR/OCT 24. Lay mulch when seedlings reach 4 to 6 inches.

JUNE JUNE MAY APR/OCT 25. Put in plant supports

JUNE JUNE MAY APR/OCT 26. Deep water as needed

JULY JULY/AUG JUNE/JULY/AUG MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC 27. Fertilize with general plant food (sidedress or water on)

JULY JULY/AUG JUNE/JULY/AUG MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC 28. Weed as needed

JULY JULY/AUG JUNE/JULY/AUG MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC 29. Remove dead flowers, as needed

JULY JULY/AUG JUNE/JULY/AUG MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC 30. Control pests and diseases, as needed

JULY JULY/AUG JUNE/JULY/AUG MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC 31. Plant biennial seeds for next year*

JULY AUG AUG JULY 32. Take cuttings

JULY AUG AUG JULY 33. Pick flowers for drying

AUG SEPT SEPT JULY 34. Harvest mature seeds

AUG SEPT SEPT JULY 35. Pot plants to bring indoors for the winter

AUG SEPT SEPT 36. Protect beds from early frosts

AUG SEPT SEPT 37. Dig and store tender bulbs

SEPT SEPT OCT JAN 38. Pull out dead plants; destroy or compost

SEPT OCT OCT 39. Make notes for next year's garden

SEPT OCT OCT 40. Apply mulch to depleted and bare spots for winter

SEPT OCT NOV 41. Take soil samples

SEPT OCT NOV 42. Clean and sharpen tools; store for winter

OCT NOV DEC DEC 43. Adjust pH according to soil test recommendations

OCT NOV DEC

*Applies only to those plants that are started from seed. Does not apply to purchased bedding plants.











Publications International, Ltd.



You now know what you need to do at any time of the year, from selecting annuals, planting annuals, and maintaining annuals in order to enjoy your annual flower garden.