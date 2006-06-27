How to Plant an Annuals Garden

Maintaining Annuals Month by Month
The following chart lists the various gardening tasks to be done each year.
When they should be done depends on the climate in your area. This month-by-month chart indicates when each task should be performed based on the different average annual minimum temperatures in North America. Because conditions can differ, and dates of first and last freezes of the season vary each year, these are only approximate guides, but they will provide you with a general outline for your garden year.
*Applies only to those plants that are started from seed. Does not apply to purchased bedding plants.
You now know what you need to do at any time of the year, from selecting annuals, planting annuals, and maintaining annuals in order to enjoy your annual flower garden.
|Tasks to Be Done by Average Annual Minimum Temperature
|-50°F to -30°F
|-30°F to -10°F
|-10°F to 10°F
|10°F to 40°F
|1. Plan garden for coming season*
|NOV/DEC/JAN
|DEC/JAN
|JAN
|JAN/AUG
|2. Order seeds*
|FEB
|FEB
|JAN
|JAN/AUG
|3. Buy seed starting supplies*
|FEB
|FEB
|JAN
|JAN
|4. Take cuttings*
|MAR
|MAR
|FEB
|JAN
|5. Start slower-growing seeds indoors*
|APR
|MAR
|MAR
|6. Prick off seedlings
|APR
|APR
|MAR
|7. Start faster-growing seeds indoors*
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|8. Prick off later seedlings*
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|9. Lay out new beds
|APR
|APR
|APR
|FEB
|10. Take soil samples if not done in the fall
|APR/MAY
|MAR/APR
|MAR
|JAN
|11. Adjust pH if not done during the winter
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|FEB
|12. Add conditioners to soil
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|FEB
|13. Add fertilizers to soil as recommended by testing lab
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|FEB
|14. Till soil
|MAY
|APR
|APR
|FEB/SEPT
|15. Purchase and plant nontender bedding plants
|MAY
|APR/MAY
|APR
|FEB
|16. Harden off home-grown bedding plants*
|MAY
|MAY
|APR
|17. Lay mulch on beds for bedding plants. (See step 24 for direct seed sowing.)
|MAY
|MAY
|APR
|MAR/SEPT
|18. Sow seeds directly in outdoor beds. Feed as needed until seeds sprout. (Do not allow them to become dry.)*
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR
|MAR/SEPT/OCT
|19. Purchase tender bedding plants
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR
|MAR
|20. Pinch and plant tender bedding plants
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR
|MAR
|21. Plant out tender bulbs
|JUNE
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR
|22. Sprinkle pre-emergent weed killer on soil between bedding plants. (Caution: Do not use with direct-sown seeds or young plants.)
|JUNE
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR
|23. Thin seedlings from direct-sown seeds*
|JUNE
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR/OCT
|24. Lay mulch when seedlings reach 4 to 6 inches.
|JUNE
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR/OCT
|25. Put in plant supports
|JUNE
|JUNE
|MAY
|APR/OCT
|26. Deep water as needed
|JULY
|JULY/AUG
|JUNE/JULY/AUG
|MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC
|27. Fertilize with general plant food (sidedress or water on)
|JULY
|JULY/AUG
|JUNE/JULY/AUG
|MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC
|28. Weed as needed
|JULY
|JULY/AUG
|JUNE/JULY/AUG
|MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC
|29. Remove dead flowers, as needed
|JULY
|JULY/AUG
|JUNE/JULY/AUG
|MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC
|30. Control pests and diseases, as needed
|JULY
|JULY/AUG
|JUNE/JULY/AUG
|MAY/JUNE/JULY/OCT/NOV/DEC
|31. Plant biennial seeds for next year*
|JULY
|AUG
|AUG
|JULY
|32. Take cuttings
|JULY
|AUG
|AUG
|JULY
|33. Pick flowers for drying
|AUG
|SEPT
|SEPT
|JULY
|34. Harvest mature seeds
|AUG
|SEPT
|SEPT
|JULY
|35. Pot plants to bring indoors for the winter
|AUG
|SEPT
|SEPT
|36. Protect beds from early frosts
|AUG
|SEPT
|SEPT
|37. Dig and store tender bulbs
|SEPT
|SEPT
|OCT
|JAN
|38. Pull out dead plants; destroy or compost
|SEPT
|OCT
|OCT
|39. Make notes for next year's garden
|SEPT
|OCT
|OCT
|40. Apply mulch to depleted and bare spots for winter
|SEPT
|OCT
|NOV
|41. Take soil samples
|SEPT
|OCT
|NOV
|42. Clean and sharpen tools; store for winter
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|DEC
|43. Adjust pH according to soil test recommendations
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
