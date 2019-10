One of the greatest things about vines is that you can control them. Decide how tall, how wide, and how dense you want your plant to be, and we'll teach you how to achieve just the look you're going for, or even help you secure the amount of privacy you want to keep the neighbors' prying eyes out. You can also use vines to hide a chain-link fence or another eyesore that you've been trying to get rid of for years. Before you know it, that dead tree stump will be a colorful garden pillar. Use the suggestions in this section to make the right selections -- twining vines, vines with tendrils, or clinging vines -- based on the requirements you need.