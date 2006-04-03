How to Plant Vines

Uses of Vines
Vines do double-duty in a garden. Flowers, foliage, or fruit make them spectacular vertical accents to train on a fence, trellis, or lamppost. As an added bonus, vines can hide unsightly eyesores, provide shade, and blend tree trunks, walls, and fences into the scenery with a patina of greenery.
Plant vines on an open pergola frame to create a cool, shaded retreat. A pergola is an arborlike structure with an overhead trellis that forms a garden roof. It can make a shady place to sit outside in summer and give the garden elegant architecture at the same time.
To fill out the roof with foliage and flowers, try planting vines that have abundant growth so they will be well able to go the distance needed. Some possibilities are wisteria, silver fleece vine, kiwi, hops, and grapes.
The versatilty of vines can provide much more than a pretty layering for your garden.
©Publications International, Ltd.
- Add height to a perennial border with annual or perennial vines on wire cages, tepees, or scrims. When you want a dynamic high point for a flower garden, an upward-trained vine will be effective throughout the growing season and sometimes beyond. In contrast, many of the tallest perennials reach their maximum height only when in flower, which may last for just a few weeks. Here are some support options to consider:
- Wire cages: These work like tomato cages but can be made from wire mesh in any height or shape. A narrow, upright pillar shape is elegant in a formal garden.
- Tepees: Make a support of angled posts tied together at the top. Plant one or several vines at the base and let them twine up and fill out to cover the post.
- Scrims: These are open-structured, see-through supports that vines can climb and still provide a veiled view of the scene beyond. With imagination, scrims can be made of braided wire or other creative materials.
- Try an extra-easy way to support annual vines with a trellis made from biodegradable twine. Set two 4-foot-high posts about 4 feet apart, pounding their bases about 10 inches deep into the ground. Run the twine between the posts, knotting it around the posts occasionally to keep the twine from slipping down. You may want to make vertical webbing by working the twine up and down between horizontal strands, which helps some vines climb more efficiently.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Decorative vines, such as this purple clematis, can be trained to climb fences and trellises.
- Create summer shade on a porch with a string trellis covered with vines. String trellises, available from garden centers or mail-order garden catalogs, can be hung from a roof or held upright with posts. Set the trellis to the south or west side of the porch to block the most sun.
- Use a wire trellis and vines to cover a blank, dull wall or a utility pipe. A trellis-covered wall comes to life with greenery. Just make sure the trellis is far enough away from the wall; a trellis snug against a wall is not good for either the building or the vines. If you are screening a utility pipe, be sure to leave access openings for maintenance.
- Use vines to cover a chain-link fence or other backyard eyesore. Vines can screen off your garage (or your neighbor's garage) from view, make a hidden alcove for your garbage cans, or cover a bare tree trunk or a fenced dog run. Remember to plant vines that twine or have tendrils on open supports like chain-link fencing and vines that climb on solid supports like walls.
- Use vines to make a dead tree disappear into a mass of blooms. Just as grapevines in the woods can cover trees and turn them into a dripping mass of green vines, an old stump can become a garden pillar.
Plant vines on an open pergola frame to create a cool, shaded retreat. A pergola is an arborlike structure with an overhead trellis that forms a garden roof. It can make a shady place to sit outside in summer and give the garden elegant architecture at the same time.
To fill out the roof with foliage and flowers, try planting vines that have abundant growth so they will be well able to go the distance needed. Some possibilities are wisteria, silver fleece vine, kiwi, hops, and grapes.
The versatilty of vines can provide much more than a pretty layering for your garden.
©Publications International, Ltd.