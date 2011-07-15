A chigger is a six-legged larva that becomes a mite. Chiggers are found in tall grassy areas, berry patches, weedy areas and low damp areas. Chiggers give rather nasty bites, usually around the waist and ankles [source: University of Maryland, Koehler, Oi]. When the chigger bites you, it injects saliva that contains a powerful enzyme that dissolves your skin cells. The chigger then sits under the skin and sucks up the dissolved or liquefied skin cells. In time a tube-like structure of hardened cells is formed on your skin. This is called a stylostome, and this is what causes the terrible itch. When you start to scratch, you remove the chigger, which eventually dies [source: Missouri]. You'll only notice you've been bitten a number of hours after the fact [source: Missouri, Koehler, Oi]. Here's how to recognize chigger bites.

Itching Terrible itching is the most common symptom. The itching peaks about two days after being bitten.

Welt A red welt will form in the area of the bite. The longer the chigger feeds on the victim, the larger the welt will become [source: A red welt will form in the area of the bite. The longer the chigger feeds on the victim, the larger the welt will become [source: Missouri ].

The symptoms usually resolve in about 10 days [source: Simpson].

Here are some precautions you can take to avoid being bitten by chiggers.

Avoid areas known to have chiggers, particularly in warm weather.

Cover up as much as possible, by wearing long sleeves and long pants.

Dust yourself with powdered sulfur, especially around the tops of your socks and round your waist [source: Missouri ].

Apply mosquito repellant before venturing into areas that may be infested with chiggers [source: Simpson ].

Simpson, Bathe in warm water upon returning home. Chiggers often walk all over the host for a few hours, looking for the best place to feed. You may be able to wash them off before they bite you [source: Koehler, Oi Missouri ].