How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur
Follow these steps to remove adhesive tape stains from Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:
- Take care not to remove the fur when removing excess adhesive.
- With ice cubes in a plastic bag, freeze to harden the remainder.
- Gently brush with a fine-bristled brush or a damp sponge.
- Take care not to soak backing or pelt.
If a gummy residue remains:
- Srape it carefully in the direction of the nap with a razor blade.
- In extreme cases, the gummy matter can be carefully cut away with a pair of scissors if it is at the very tips of the hairs.