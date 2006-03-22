Home & Garden
How to Remove Adhesive Tape Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur

Follow these steps to remove adhesive tape stains from Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:

  • Take care not to remove the fur when removing excess adhesive.
  • With ice cubes in a plastic bag, freeze to harden the remainder.
  • Gently brush with a fine-bristled brush or a damp sponge.
  • Take care not to soak backing or pelt.

If a gummy residue remains:

  • Srape it carefully in the direction of the nap with a razor blade.
  • In extreme cases, the gummy matter can be carefully cut away with a pair of scissors if it is at the very tips of the hairs.

