How to Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains

Babies are cute when they eat. But the stains that come when little ones are cranky at feeding time are not. Here's how you can keep smiling even when your baby is not.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Acetate Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass,

Advertisement

Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up excess liquid or scrape

excess solids from fabric. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Or apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep pad and stain moist, changing the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the recommended liquid solvents. Allow to dry completely.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From: Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot up or scrape excess material and rinse stain in cool water. Launder immediately if possible. If not, flush with cool water and allow to dry thoroughly. If stain has dried, repeated laundering may be necessary.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo,

Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Cork,

Enamel, Glass, Iron, Linoleum, Marble,

Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane,

Porcelain, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing,

Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up spills or excess matter immediately with a sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with clear water. Some baby foods contain dyes that will stain the surface if allowed to remain on these surfaces.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up excess liquid or solids from grouting. If any stain remains, dip a wet toothbrush into a little powdered cleanser. Gently scrub the grout. Rinse with clear water.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Carefully blot up liquid or scrape excess matter from surface immediately. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Blot dry with a clean cloth. If stain persists, file gently with an emery board or very fine (grade 6/0-8/0) sandpaper. Work slowly and carefully, because the procedure removes a fine layer of the hide. To leather only, apply Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Silver

Wash silver immediately in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth or silver polishing cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Wallpaper

Carefully blot up excess liquid or scrape excess solids. Try wiping with a cool damp cloth in even, overlapping strokes. Pat dry. If stain persists, try rubbing very gently with an artgum eraser or a stale piece of rye bread to soak up the oily residue.

Remove Baby Food and Formula Stains From:

Wood

Immediately wipe excess liquid or matter with a damp sponge. Follow with a coat of wood cleaner, then apply a polish or wax.

Strained peas could make anyone cranky. But no matter how fussy your baby gets at dinnertime, these tips can remove all traces of your baby's crusty behavior.

©Publications International, Ltd.