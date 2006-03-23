Lotion is used to moisturize everything from faces to feet. Unfortunately, a product that revives dry skin can suck the life out of various household surfaces. Follow these tips to remove lotion stains.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic and wool), Fiberglass,

Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up any excess lotion, taking care not to spread the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid and apply a dry spotter to the stain. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Check the stain every 5 minutes. Before changing pads, press hard against the stain. Continue to alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being removed. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain remains, flush with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia added. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.) Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter. Flush well with water and allow to dry. Repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot as much excess as possible. Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid and apply a dry spotter. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing the pad. Continue alternate soaking and tamping until no more stain is removed. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain remains, try the same soaking-tamping procedure, using a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. After stain has been removed, flush area with water to remove all traces of ammonia. Launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Bamboo,

Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork Enamel,

Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum,

Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Platinum,

Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Stainless Steel,

Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe any spills immediately with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Masonry Tile,

Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Remove excess spill. Mix a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Wash the stained area using a cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Very gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a greasy or oily residue remains, powder it with an absorbent such as cornmeal. Allow plenty of time for it to work. Then gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) the powder off. Repeat the powdering procedure if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Body, Facial, Foot, and Hair Lotion Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with clear water. Wipe dry with a soft cloth and polish or wax as usual.

Body, facial, foot, and hair lotions are used everyday by millions of people all over the world, but when it comes to cotton, asphalt and suede, it's best used sparingly.

