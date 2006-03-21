Home & Garden
How to Remove Butter Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove butter stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:

  • Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) as much of the solid butter as you can without driving any of it further into the fibers.
  • Apply an absorbent (cornmeal for light colors, fullers earth for darks), but do not press it in. Give the absorbent plenty of time to work.
  • Remove the absorbent and if needed, repeat the application.
  • If any residue remains, sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the spot with a cleaner, such as Afta Cleaning Fluid or K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends).

