How to Remove Butter Stains

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) as much of the solid butter as you can without driving any of it further into the fibers.

Apply an absorbent (cornmeal for light colors, fullers earth for darks), but do not press it in. Give the absorbent plenty of time to work.

Remove the absorbent and if needed, repeat the application.