How to Remove Butter Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Brass, Bronze, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Coral, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Opal, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pearls, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, or Zinc:
- Scrape to remove as much excess as possible.
- Wipe with a clean sponge or cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse with clear water and wipe dry.
Advertisement