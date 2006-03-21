Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Butter Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove blood stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Brass, Bronze, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Coral, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Opal, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pearls, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, or Zinc:

  • Scrape to remove as much excess as possible.
  • Wipe with a clean sponge or cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse with clear water and wipe dry.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement