Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Butter Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Felt

Follow these steps to remove butter stains from felt:

  • Scrape to remove excess, without forcing any butter further into the fibers.
  • Dust the stain with an absorbent: corn­meal (for light colors) or fullers earth (for dark colors).
  • Allow plenty of time for the grease to be absorbed.
  • Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) absorbent off in the direction of the nap. If any stain remains, reapply fresh absorbent.
  • Allow absorbent to work, then gently brush off.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement