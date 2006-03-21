How to Remove Butter Stains

Scrape to remove excess, without forcing any butter further into the fibers.

Dust the stain with an absorbent: corn­meal (for light colors) or fullers earth (for dark colors).

Allow plenty of time for the grease to be absorbed.

Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) absorbent off in the direction of the nap. If any stain remains, reapply fresh absorbent.