How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Mix 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water and carefully drop small amounts onto the stain. (On wool carpets, test in an inconspicuous corner first, as ammonia can harm wool.)

Blot with an absorbent pad.

Flush area rugs or sponge carpeting with clear water. It is important to remove all traces of ammonia.

Place a clean absorbent pad over the area and weight it down.