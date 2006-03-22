How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Synthetic Carpet and Wool Carpet:
- Blot up or scrape as much of the excess as possible.
- To prevent setting stain, flush with club soda.
- Try an application of Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover or a concentrated solution of a non-alkali carpet shampoo.
After drying and vacuuming, if stain remains:
- Mix 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water and carefully drop small amounts onto the stain. (On wool carpets, test in an inconspicuous corner first, as ammonia can harm wool.)
- Blot with an absorbent pad.
- Flush area rugs or sponge carpeting with clear water. It is important to remove all traces of ammonia.
- Place a clean absorbent pad over the area and weight it down.
- When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow it to thoroughly air dry.