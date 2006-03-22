Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Chocolate Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpet

Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Synthetic Carpet and Wool Carpet:

  • Blot up or scrape as much of the excess as possible.
  • To prevent setting stain, flush with club soda.
  • Try an application of Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover or a concentrated solution of a non-alkali carpet shampoo.

After drying and vacuuming, if stain remains:

  • Mix 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup water and carefully drop small amounts onto the stain. (On wool carpets, test in an inconspicuous corner first, as ammonia can harm wool.)
  • Blot with an absorbent pad.
  • Flush area rugs or sponge carpeting with clear water. It is important to remove all traces of ammonia.
  • Place a clean absorbent pad over the area and weight it down.
  • When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow it to thoroughly air dry.

