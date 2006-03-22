Home & Garden
How to Remove Chocolate Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Felt and Fur

Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Felt, Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:

  • Gently scrape to remove excess.
  • Mix a mild soap in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
  • Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply.
  • Rinse by wiping with a clean cloth dampened with clear water.

If a grease stain remains:

  • Powder the stain with an absorbent such as corn meal.
  • Give it plenty of time to work.
  • Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it out.
  • Take care not to force the absorbent further into the hairs. Repeat if necessary.

