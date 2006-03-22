How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Felt and Fur
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Felt, Natural Fur and Synthetic Fur:
- Gently scrape to remove excess.
- Mix a mild soap in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
- Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply.
- Rinse by wiping with a clean cloth dampened with clear water.
If a grease stain remains:
- Powder the stain with an absorbent such as corn meal.
- Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it out.
- Take care not to force the absorbent further into the hairs. Repeat if necessary.