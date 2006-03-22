Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Chocolate Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Leather and Suede

Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Leather and Suede:

  • Gently scrape excess from the surface.
  • Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
  • Swish to create a great volume of suds.
  • Apply only the foam with a sponge.
  • Wipe dry with a clean cloth.

If a stain remains:

  • Powder it with an absorbent such as corn meal.
  • Give it plenty of time to work.
  • Gently brush it off.
  • Repeat if necessary
  • On leather only, follow with a leather cleaner or saddle soap to condition the leather.

