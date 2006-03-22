How to Remove Chocolate Stains

Leather and Suede
Follow these steps to remove chocolate stains from Leather and Suede:
- Gently scrape excess from the surface.
- Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.
- Swish to create a great volume of suds.
- Apply only the foam with a sponge.
- Wipe dry with a clean cloth.
If a stain remains:
- Powder it with an absorbent such as corn meal.
- Give it plenty of time to work.
- Gently brush it off.
- Repeat if necessary
- On leather only, follow with a leather cleaner or saddle soap to condition the leather.