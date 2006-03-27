How to Remove Cooking Grease and Auto Grease Stains

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Then apply a dry spotter to the area.

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.

Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being lifted.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.