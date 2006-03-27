How to Remove Cooking Grease and Auto Grease Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove cooking grease and auto grease stains from Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Blot up as much excess as possible and apply an absorbent, such as cornmeal.
- After letting the absorbent work, brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it out of the fabric.
If a stain remains:
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Then apply a dry spotter to the area.
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
- Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents.
If a stain still persists:
- Sponge stain with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover the area with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush the area with water and repeat above procedure until no more stain is removed.
- Allow to dry.