How to Remove Cooking Grease and Auto Grease Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove cooking grease and auto grease stains from Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:

  • Blot up as much excess as possible and apply an absorbent, such as cornmeal.
  • After letting the absorbent work, brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it out of the fabric.

If a stain remains:

  • Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Then apply a dry spotter to the area.
  • Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
  • Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents.

If a stain still persists:

  • Sponge stain with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover the area with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush the area with water and repeat above procedure until no more stain is removed.
  • Allow to dry.

