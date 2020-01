Follow these steps to remove cooking grease and auto grease stains from Wood:

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.

Dip a cloth in only the foam and gently wipe.

Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water.

Polish or wax as soon as possible.

If you have any other spills, there we've got plenty of other stain removal tips.