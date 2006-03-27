How to Remove Cooking Grease and Auto Grease Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove cooking grease and auto grease stains from washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Blot up the excess grease as soon as possible.
- Apply an absorbent and let it soak up the spill.
- After brushing out the powder on the laundry stains, sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Then apply a dry spotter to any remaining stain.
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter and let it remain in place until no more stain is lifted.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- To help loosen the stain, occasionally tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) the area, blotting up any loosened material.
- Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.
If any trace of stain remains:
- Sponge stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
- Tamp the stain again, blotting with an absorbent pad to remove any loosened material.
- Flush the area with water and repeat until no more stain is removed.
- Allow to dry.