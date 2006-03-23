How to Remove Crayon Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool/nonwashable:
- Gently scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess matter.
- Place an absorbent pad under the stain and flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Allow to dry.
- Repeat if necessary.
