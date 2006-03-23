How to Remove Crayon Stains

Scrape to remove the excess.

Place the stain between two pieces of white blotting paper and press with a warm iron.

Change the papers as the stain is absorbed.

This stain can easily spread, so use care while pressing.

On colorfast white cotton or linen, try pouring boiling water through the stain.

After using either method, allow fabric to dry.

If any trace remains, flush it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

If any dye remains, sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) it with 1 part rubbing alcohol (do not use on acrylic or modacrylic) in 2 parts water.