How to Remove Crayon Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex, Wool/washable:
- Scrape to remove the excess.
- Place the stain between two pieces of white blotting paper and press with a warm iron.
- Change the papers as the stain is absorbed.
- This stain can easily spread, so use care while pressing.
- On colorfast white cotton or linen, try pouring boiling water through the stain.
- After using either method, allow fabric to dry.
- If any trace remains, flush it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- If any dye remains, sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) it with 1 part rubbing alcohol (do not use on acrylic or modacrylic) in 2 parts water.
- Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry.
