How to Remove Crayon Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Bamboo, Bluestone, Brass, Brick, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Concrete, Copper, Enamel, Flagstone, Glass, Gold, Granite, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Limestone, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Sandstone, Slate, Stainless Steel, Terrazzo, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile
- Gently scrape any excess crayon from the surface.
- Take care not to scratch the surface.
- This should be sufficient to remove the stain.
- Wipe with a sponge dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry. Remove any shine left on flat paint by sponging lightly with hot water.
