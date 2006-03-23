Home & Garden
How to Remove Crayon Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove crayon stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Bamboo, Bluestone, Brass, Brick, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Concrete, Copper, Enamel, Flagstone, Glass, Gold, Granite, Grout, lron, Ivory, Jade, Limestone, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, ­Sandstone, Slate, Stainless Steel, Terrazzo, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile

  • Gently scrape any excess crayon from the surface.
  • Take care not to scratch the surface.
  • This should be sufficient to remove the stain.
  • Wipe with a sponge dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry. Remove any shine left on flat paint by sponging lightly with hot water.

