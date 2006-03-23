How to Remove Deodorant Stains

Follow these steps to remove deodorant stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

Apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol (dilute alcohol with 2 parts water for acetate, Rayon, and triacetate; test silk for colorfastness before using alcohol).

Keep both moist.

Allow to stand as long as any stain is being removed.

If the stain remains (and as a last resort):

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a solution of warm sudsy water with a little ammonia added (use special care on silk and wool).

Rinse with clear water.

Apply a solution of warm water with a little white vinegar added, taking special care with this solution on cotton and linen.

Rinse again with clear water.

Dry thoroughly.

If the color of the fabric has been changed, it may possibly be restored by sponging (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) lightly with a solution of 2 parts water and 1 part ammonia.

Caution: Never iron material with a deodorant stain. The combination of chemical and heat interaction will ruin most fabrics.