How to Remove Deodorant Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove deodorant stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol (dilute alcohol with 2 parts water for acetate, Rayon, and triacetate; test silk for colorfastness before using alcohol).
- Keep both moist.
- Allow to stand as long as any stain is being removed.
If the stain remains (and as a last resort):
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a solution of warm sudsy water with a little ammonia added (use special care on silk and wool).
- Rinse with clear water.
- Apply a solution of warm water with a little white vinegar added, taking special care with this solution on cotton and linen.
- Rinse again with clear water.
- Dry thoroughly.
If the color of the fabric has been changed, it may possibly be restored by sponging (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) lightly with a solution of 2 parts water and 1 part ammonia.
Caution: Never iron material with a deodorant stain. The combination of chemical and heat interaction will ruin most fabrics.