How to Remove Deodorant Stains

Follow these steps to remove deodorant stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

Most deodorant stains can be removed by pretreating (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with a liquid detergent or prespotter.

Launder as usual.

If the stain doesn't seem to be loosening with the pretreatment:

Rinse out the detergent.

Flush with white vinegar.

Rinse in clear water.

If the stain remains: