How to Remove Deodorant Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove deodorant stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Most deodorant stains can be removed by pretreating (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with a liquid detergent or prespotter.
- Launder as usual.
If the stain doesn't seem to be loosening with the pretreatment:
- Rinse out the detergent.
- Flush with white vinegar.
- Rinse in clear water.
If the stain remains:
- Flush the area with denatured alcohol.
- Rinse with clear water.
- Dry or launder as usual.