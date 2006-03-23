Home & Garden
How to Remove Deodorant Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove deodorant stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

  • Most deodorant stains can be removed by pretreating (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area before laundering) with a liquid detergent or prespotter.
  • Launder as usual.

If the stain doesn't seem to be loosening with the pretreatment:

  • Rinse out the detergent.
  • Flush with white vinegar.
  • Rinse in clear water.

If the stain remains:

  • Flush the area with denatured alcohol.
  • Rinse with clear water.
  • Dry or launder as usual.

