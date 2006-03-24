Non-washable Fibers
Learn how to remove dirt and mud stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Let mud dry, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) off the excess.
- This should remove the stain, but if any remains sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water and apply a few drops wet spotter and a few drops white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat wet spotter/flushing until no more stain is removed.
- If stain remains, apply rubbing alcohol to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)
- Let the pad stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
- If stain persists, moisten the area with an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on silk or wool.)
- Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes.
- Add enough solution to keep the area warm and just moist.
- When no more stain is being lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.
