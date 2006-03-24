How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

Let mud dry, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) off the excess.

This should remove the stain, but if any remains sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water and apply a few drops wet spotter and a few drops white vinegar.

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to­ loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat wet spotter/flushing until no more stain is removed.

If stain remains, apply rubbing alcohol to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)

Let the pad stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol.

If stain persists, moisten the area with an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on silk or wool.)

Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes.

Add enough solution to keep the area warm and just moist.