How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove dirt and mud stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
- Let mud dry, then brush off excess. Laundering should remove any remaining stain.
- If more treatment is needed, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol. (Do not use alcohol on acrylic or modacrylic.)
- Flush with water. If stain persists, sponge it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Allow to dry, then launder.
