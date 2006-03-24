Home & Garden
How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove dirt and mud stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:

  • Let mud dry, then brush off excess. Laundering should remove any remaining stain.
  • If more treatment is needed, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol. (Do not use alcohol on acrylic or modacrylic.)
  • Flush with water. If stain persists, sponge it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Allow to dry, then launder.

­

