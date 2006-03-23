How to Remove Eyeliner, Eye Pencil, and Eyeshadow Makeup Stains

Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Check the stain every 5 minutes.

Before changing pads, press hard against the stain.

Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being removed.

Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.

If any stain remains, flush it with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep the stain and pad moist.