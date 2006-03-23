How to Remove Eyeliner, Eye Pencil, and Eyeshadow Makeup Stains

Brush or blot away any excess, taking care not to spread the stain.

Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with a cloth dampened with the dry spotter.

Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing the pad.

Continue alternate soaking and tamping until no more stain is lifted.

Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.

If any stain remains, try the same procedure of soaking and tamping, using a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.