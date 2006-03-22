How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid, then apply a dry spotter to the stain.

Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Be sure to keep the stain from bleeding.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.

If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and white vinegar.

Flush with water and repeat as necessary.