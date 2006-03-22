How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove ink stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid, then apply a dry spotter to the stain.
- Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Be sure to keep the stain from bleeding.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.
- If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and white vinegar.
- Flush with water and repeat as necessary.
- Allow to dry. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.
