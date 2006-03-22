Home & Garden
How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wood

Follow these steps to remove ink stains from wood:

  • Dilute oxalic acid in warm water and apply with an artist's brush to the stained area. Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous, so wear rubber gloves when applying it.
  • On painted surfaces, wipe with a cloth moistened with detergent suds.
  • For unpainted or stripped surfaces, after applying the oxalic acid, neutralize the area with white vinegar and rinse with rubbing alcohol. Allow to dry. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.

