How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove ink stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Enamel, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering:
- Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of ammonia have been added.
- Rinse well with clear water and wipe dry. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.
