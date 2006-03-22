Home & Garden
How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove ink stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Enamel, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering:

  • Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of ammonia have been added.
  • Rinse well with clear water and wipe dry. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.

